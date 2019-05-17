FIRST ALERT DAY - SEVERE T-STORMS - Saturday, May 18, 2019

A First Alert Day has been issued for Saturday (5/18) for the possibility of strong to severe t-storms early and later in the day. All modes of severe weather, including tornadoes, are possible! More details will be updated here later on Friday 5/17.

