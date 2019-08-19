FIRST ALERT DAY Issued From 6am to Noon Tuesday August 20th

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 6 AM until 12 Noon Tuesday

As we kick off our Tuesday, all indications point toward a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moving in from the northwest from about daybreak though the late morning. There is already an ENHANCED risk of severe storms in place from the Storm Prediction Center. This is a Level 3 risk out of 5. The greatest threat will be damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph, also torrential rain which could cause flash flooding, some large hail and even isolated tornadoes! Be sure to tune in to Quad Cities Today for the latest on these storms and if you haven't, already, download the free QC Weather app!

