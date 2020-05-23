FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday 5/23/20 from 12 Noon until 6 PM for Severe Storms/Possible Tornadoes

FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday, May 23rd from 12 Noon until 6 PM

Warm, humid and unsettled weather conditions are expected today as an area of low pressure moves through the region. This will create an environment conducive for strong to severe storms this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of eastern Iowa and Northwest Illinois at a SLIGHT to ENHANCED Risk for severe weather. The timing of these storms will be between 12 Noon and 6 PM. The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, brief heavy rain and possible tornadoes. Keep up to date on the latest weather conditions, and have a place of safety to go to in case severe storms move into your area.

