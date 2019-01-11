FIRST ALERT DAY: Saturday for accumulating snow

A FIRST ALERT DAY for accumulating snow has been issued for the southern portions of the TV6 viewing area starting at Midnight and continuing until 6 PM Saturday.

Look for widespread snow developing late tonight, continuing through the day Saturday. Some of this snow could become moderate to heavy at times (especially overnight into Saturday morning), producing travel issues and reduced visibility. Accumulations could range from 1” to 2” in our northern counties, to as much as 3” to 7” across the southern parts of the region. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect until 6 PM Saturday for much of the region. We’ll see snow ending Saturday night, followed by lingering cloud cover on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.