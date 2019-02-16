FIRST ALERT DAY: Significant snow event moving in, several inches expected

Our next significant winter weather system is set to make quite an impact on the QCA, with more accumulating snow.

This will be a slow mover, and thus, will be an all day weather event for your Sunday.

We’ll start with snow arriving in our western counties after midnight tonight, increasing in coverage and intensity early Sunday morning, and continuing through the afternoon and evening hours before wrapping up late Sunday night.

The main points of concern during this period will be multiple travel impacts including snow covered roads and visibility issues.

As far as accumulations are concerned, we could see anywhere from 3” to 6” in areas north and west of the QC (including the metro area), with 1” to 3” amounts to our south and east. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the situation as it develops.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

