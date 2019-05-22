FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong Storms/Possible Tornadoes! (Wednesday, 5.22.19)

Much of the QCA is under a Tornado Watch until 11 PM. Storms forming rapidly into the evening with the potential large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. After the evening hours individual storms will likely form a line of strong wind producing storms that will move off to the east. Stay with KWQC on ALL platforms as we continue to monitor this evening's weather situation.

