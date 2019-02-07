FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong winds & dangerous wind chills

A combination of plunging temperatures and blustery winds will create the potential for dangerous conditions over the next 24 hours. Strong winds moving out of the west will increase to 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph in some locations. Add to this quickly dropping temperatures, and we could get dangerous wind chill values down to -25 or colder overnight into Friday.

Not only will we be dealing with wind chill issues, those blustery winds could bring down tree limbs and power lines already coated with ice.

