***FIRST ALERT DAY for accumulating snow tonight into Monday, and blowing and drifting snow Monday***

A WINTER STORM WARNING/WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 6 PM this evening until 6 PM Monday for moderate to heavy snow along and north of I-80.

Accumulating snow moves back into the weather picture tonight as our next storm system takes aim on the upper Midwest. We’ll start with light snow during the early evening hours, transitioning to moderate to heavy snow overnight before coming to an end early Monday morning. The heaviest snowfall will be found in the northern two-thirds of the TV6 viewing area. Just about everyone will get some accumulation, ranging from 1” in some of our southern counties, to 5” to 8” north. The QC Metro and areas along I-80 could get 2” to 4” amounts. There is also a chance for a bit of freezing precipitation (freezing rain or sleet) in some of our southern counties before changing to snow. Reminder: Even though the snow is expected to come to an end early Monday morning, we’ll continue to experience gusty winds, creating blowing and drifting snow and compromised visibility on area roadways.

Cold arctic air plunges us into the deep freeze Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with readings in the sub-zero range. Gusty winds will produce dangerous wind chill values down to -30, -40 and even -50 degrees in some locations during the period. The FIRST ALERT DAY designation will likely be extended during this time.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

