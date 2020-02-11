FIRST ALERT DAY from Noon Wednesday until Noon Friday for Snow/Wind/Cold

***A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued from Noon Wednesday until Noon Friday for accumulating snow, gusty winds and bitter cold****

We're in line to be on the receiving end of a one-two punch of winter weather over the next 48 hours. A potent storm system sweeping through the upper Midwest will produce a wintry mix of rain and snow developing Wednesday afternoon, quickly changing to light to moderate snow through the evening and overnight hours. Accumulations will be likely, ranging from 1" to 3" in our northern and western counties, to as much as 2" to 4"+ from the Quad Cities to our south and east. That snow is expected to wrap up by Thursday morning, but could impact travel during the evening and morning commutes.

The second round of winter weather involves an arctic front moving across the region, which will plunge temperatures into the deep freeze. We'll go from readings in the 30's Wednesday afternoon, to teens Thursday, and sub-zero and single digit readings Thursday night into Friday morning. Blustery winds could produce wind chills down to -10 to -20 by daybreak Friday. Blowing and drifting snow will also be a concern through the period.

