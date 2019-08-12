FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 4 PM until Midnight for severe storms

The Storm Prediction Center has put the TV6 viewing area at marginal to enhanced risk for severe weather. A large complex of strong storms will move into the region this afternoon, and continue through the evening hours. The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Moderate to heavy rain will also be likely, with 1” to 2”+ amounts not out of the question. This could prompt flash flooding concerns during the period. The timing of these storms should be between 4 PM and midnight. Be weather aware, and keep your eyes to the sky during this period of active and unsettled weather.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.