FIRST ALERT DAY this evening until 9 AM Monday for Accumulating Snow

A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for areas along and south of Interstate 80 starting at 5 PM this evening and continuing until 9 AM Monday.

We’re still on track to see light snow develop across the southern portions of our viewing area by late afternoon and continue through the overnight hours. The latest models indicate a snow event of shorter duration, and accumulations ranging from 1" to 3" for the southern tier of counties. Areas further north and around the Quad Cities Metro could receive a dusting to around 1" of snow by morning. This could impact the morning commute, producing snow covered roads for the affected areas.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.