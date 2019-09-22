FIRST ALERT DAY until midnight for heavy rain/flash flooding concerns.

A FIRST ALERT DAY will remain in effect until Midnight for Flooding and Flash Flooding.

Several rounds of moderate to heavy rain will move over already saturated ground over the next 12 to 18 hours, prompting flooding and flash flooding concerns across much of the QCA. We’re looking at the possibility of an additional 1” to 3” for eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois. The large amount of rain, along with the extended period of precipitation could lead to flash flooding. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the entire TV6 viewing area until 1 AM Monday. Be prepared for changing conditions and rapidly rising water levels, especially near rivers, streams or low lying areas. Be prepared to move to higher ground if necessary.

Do not attempt to drive through flooded streets or roads. Don’t walk, swim or drive through flood waters. Do not drive around barricades.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.