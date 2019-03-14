FL man finds iguana hiding in toilet

Thursday morning a Florida man went to use the bathroom and discovered an iguana in his toilet bowl.

The startled homeowner called for help, and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (FLFR) responded.

“Our crews took the lizard outside and released him without harm!” FLFR posted on Facebook.

“Only in South Florida.”

Crew members estimate the creature to be about two feet long, and even they were surprised by the discovery.

"They are fairly common outside down here (in South Florida), but we normally don’t have them come inside," an FLFR spokesperson said.