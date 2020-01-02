FOID card will not be revoked for recreational marijuana use

With the recent legalization of recreational cannabis in Illinois, many firearm owners have come to TV6 with questions:

The Illinois State Police have clarified that they will not revoke your FOID (Firearm's Owner's Identification) Card solely for the reason of using recreational cannabis. However, someone who "is addicted to" or is "a habitual user of narcotics" is not allowed to possess or use a firearm.

If it is demonstrated that someone is a habitual user or is addicted to cannabis, ISP will revoke a FOID card. Illinois State Police clarified on their Facebook saying, "The ISP would also revoke or deny the FOID cards of those who violate certain provisions of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act."

As a reminder, it is illegal to drive while under the influence of cannabis.

TV6 has asked Illinois State Police to clarify "habitual user." This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

