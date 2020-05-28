Free coffee & donut for Quad City Area 2020 high school graduates

Davenport, Iowa (KWQC) To celebrate the Class of 2020, Quad Cities area Dunkin’ restaurants are offering a sweet treat for all high school and college graduating seniors.
Here is a breakdown of details:
• WHEN: Friday, May 29th
• FOR: 2020 High School or College graduates
• WHAT: FREE Medium (Hot or Iced) Coffee &
Classic Donut
• QUALIFIER: Grads visit wearing cap & gown or
Class of 2020 gear*
The Dunkin' press release indicates the following:
*No purchase necessary. Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. Limit 1 per guest. Not valid on mobile orders.