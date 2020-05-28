Free coffee & donut for Quad City Area 2020 high school graduates

To celebrate the Class of 2020, Quad Cities area Dunkin’ restaurants are offering a sweet treat for all high school and college graduating seniors.

MGN

Here is a breakdown of details:

• WHEN: Friday, May 29th

• FOR: 2020 High School or College graduates

• WHAT: FREE Medium (Hot or Iced) Coffee &

Classic Donut

• QUALIFIER: Grads visit wearing cap & gown or

Class of 2020 gear*

The Dunkin' press release indicates the following:

*No purchase necessary. Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. Limit 1 per guest. Not valid on mobile orders.