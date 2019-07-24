Facebook, Instagram is age-restricting alcohol, tobacco content

There are a few changes coming to Facebook and Instagram.

Starting Wednesday, anyone younger than 18 years of age will not be able to see anything about alcohol, tobacco or e-cigarettes on either platform.

A spokesperson said there can’t be any private sales, trades, transfers or giving alcohol and tobacco products as gifts, and if there are, the content will have to be restricted to folks 18 and up.

This also applies to any Facebook groups created to sell alcohol or tobacco products.

The spokesperson also said the new policy had been in the works and is not a response to this week’s Congressional hearings.

