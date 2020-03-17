Facebook acknowledges a bug is blocking coronavirus news

(AP) - Facebook says a bug in its anti-spam system is blocking the publication of links to news stories about the coronavirus.

Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Tuesday that the company is working on fixing the problem.

Users are complaining about links to news stories about school closings and other information related to the virus outbreak being blocked by the company’s automated system.

Rosen said the problems are unrelated to any changes to its content moderator workforce.

The company reportedly sent its human moderators home this week.

