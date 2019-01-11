Facebook may be bad for your health study finds

(NBC) - Social media may be bad for your health. These findings come from a new study of about 160 Facebook users.
It reveals people who compared themselves to their Facebook friends were more aware of physical ailments, like poor sleep, weight gain and muscle pain.
Women and those with anxiety or depression also perceived more physical symptoms.
It's not clear if comparisons lead to a greater perception of physical symptoms or whether those who already have physical symptoms tend to compare themselves more on Facebook.