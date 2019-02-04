Facebook scam targets Dubuque County resident, officials urging caution

A Facebook scam has officials in Dubuque County warning residents.

Officials say on Saturday, Feb. 2, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office was alerted of an attempted scam on Facebook.

Officials say the person received a Facebook message from a family member regarding a large cash aware they had allegedly won. After a follow-up call to that relative, it revealed the message as a financial scam. The person affected is not out any money.

Officials say this is a reminder to residents to be cautious of any phone calls, emails or Facebook messages that involve large amounts of money.