Facebook to stop recommending anti-vax groups to stop spread of misinformation

Facebook is taking steps to make sure misinformation about vaccines isn't spread on its platform.

ZaldyImg / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / Pixabay

According to a Facebook spokesperson, the social media site will take several different approaches to limit information presented by anti-vax groups.

The groups will not be taken down but they will not show up as recommendations from Facebook.

Posts with misinformation about vaccines will also appear further down needs feeds.

Public health experts point to social media as a factor in spreading false information about the safety of vaccinations.