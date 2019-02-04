Facebook turns 15 Monday

Facebook turns 15, February 4th.

Mark Zuckerberg and co-founders launched the platform from his Harvard dorm room February 4th, 2004.

Little did they know, the company would grow to define social media and connect two billion people around the world.

Facebook's expansion has included buying Instagram for one billion dollars and taking the company public.

along the way Zuckerberg has faced privacy concerns and legal troubles. The company has pledged to fix its programs though. At the end of 2018 Zuckerberg said it is investing, "billions of dollars" to keep Facebook secure.