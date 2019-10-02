Fairmount Street is closing to replace permeable pavers

A street closure in West Davenport goes into place Wednesday, October 02, 2019 and with a few others surrounding roads in that same area already closed, this could create some traffic issues.

Fairmount Street will be closed between Lombard and West Central Park Avenue for street construction starting Wednesday. Davenport Public Works will be removing permeable pavers on the road and replacing it with a concrete street surface.

The permeable pavers were a grant-funded pilot project installed to help downstream flooding and while that did work out, the pavers didn’t hold up well to traffic. Davenport Public Works staff is looking at other alternatives to reduce flooding in the neighborhood.

Lincoln Avenue is already closed, so they are recommending Division Street as an alternative for the traffic needing to move in a north/south direction. They’re asking that the public avoid using Clark Street because of Wilson Elementary situated there.

Now that we’re a few months out from winter, Davenport Public Works is hoping to have this project done by November 15th.

