Faith Organizations plan COVID-19 victim remembrance day this Friday

Faith-based organizations in the Quad Cities are honoring the Quad Citians who have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Scott County has designated this Friday as "COVID-19 Victims Rememberance Day".

Friday afternoon, organizations will come together at St. Ambrose University with proper social distancing to ring bells to remember those who lost their lives to the coronavirus.

People are invited to ring bells, blow car horns, or use instruments of sound to show support for those impacted by the pandemic.

Local leaders say they chose this Friday because the number of COVID-19 daily fatalities in Iowa is expected to peak then.