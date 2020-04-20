Faith community gives away free trees in the Quad Cities

The 50th anniversary of Earth Day is this week and Quad City faith leaders, along with Living Lands and Waters and other organizations will be giving away free trees.

They will be handing out 1,000 trees including Red Oak, Burr Oak, White Swamp Oak and Persimmon tree saplings. The trees will be available at several places of worship on both sides of the river on a first come, first served basis.

The public is reminded to wear masks and use safe physical distancing when picking up the saplings.

Iowa:

MCC QC 2930 W Locust Davenport, Mon. 20th after 1pm

St. Peter's Episcopal 2400 Middle Rd Bettendorf, 4/20 after 3:30pm

Quad Cities Interfaith 601 Brady St. Davenport, 4/20 after noon

St. Mark's Lutheran 2363 W 3rd Davenport, 4/20 after 10:30

First Presbyterian 1702 Iowa St. Davenport, 4/20 after noon

Muslim Community QC 2115 Kimberly Rd. Bettendorf, 4/20 after 3:30pm

Unitarian Congregation 3707 Eastern Ave. Davenport, 4/20 after 2pm

Edwards UCC 3420 Jersey Ridge Rd. Davenport, 4/20 after 2pm

St. Paul Lutheran 2136 Brady St. Davenport, 4/20 after 12 noon

Third Missionary Baptist Church 222 W. 14th St. Davenport, 4/20 after 11:30am

Faith UCC 1630 W 38th St. Davenport, 4/20 after 1:30pm

Temple Emanuel tree location at 248 River Dr. Davenport. 4/20 after 3pm

Illinois

Christ the King Catholic Church 3209 60th St. Moline, Tue. 21st after 10am

St. Mary's Monastery 2200 88th Ave. W. Rock Island, 4/21 after 12 noon

Hope UCCC 3324 41st St. Moline, 4/21 after 10am

The group says planting trees is one of the most helpful lasting things you can do to mitigate the climate crisis. Planting trees also helps reduce erosion and runoff, improves our water and air quality and provides food and shelter for local wildlife and migratory birds.