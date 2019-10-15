Fall Foliage Updates

The trees are turning, maybe a bit more slowly this year, but the colors are now showing up. Some areas have already turned to that festive mix of yellow, orange and red with a few green holdouts along the way. If you’re looking for the latest updates on conditions in Illinois and Iowa check out the following links. Simply cut and paste them from this article and put them in your browser’s address bar.

Iowa: https://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Fall-Color

Illinois: https://www.enjoyillinois.com/plan-your-trip/seasonal-adventures/fall-travel-in-illinois/illinois-fall-color-report/

