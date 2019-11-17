Fall feast feeds hundreds of QC residents in need

King's Harvest Ministries held its first annual Fall Dinner Feast to serve food to hundreds of Quad City residents in need.

It hosted the event along with five other local non profits.

Will Reed, King's Harvest Ministries Assistant Director, said he has never seen so many people come to get food at once at their location.

“We are just trying to let everybody know that they matter to us,” said Reed. “All of these nonprofits and volunteers throughout the city have come together to let everyone know that no matter what demographic they are --- whether it's skin color or even different amounts of money in our bank account -- we are all the same.”

Volunteers served barbecued entrees along with drinks, side dishes and desserts.

Everyone also got a raffle ticket for holiday gifts including blankets for the cold season.

Mayor of Davenport Frank Klipsch said this is what family and community is all about.

“Volunteers from all of the community are involved,” said Klipsch. “This really shows what a community should look like. People that need food, clothing and other support are being served here with a variety of agencies involved.”

The city of Davenport chipped in almost $2,000 for the food at the feast.

“As we head into the holiday season, this is really what it is supposed to be,” said Klipsch.

The feast event had a total of about 100 volunteers.