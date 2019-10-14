Fall flooding leads to flood fatigue for Davenport business still recovering from spring flooding

Mississippi River flooding has caused the closure of some Quad Cities streets, according to Public Works employees in Moline and Davenport.

The Mississippi River is currently at 17.3’’, which is 2’’ over the flood stage of 15’’. The river is expected to start falling on Tuesday, but not before causing fatigue for the businesses on River Drive in Davenport who have been dealing with flooding for months.

"I don't know what to think,” Front Street Brewery owner Time Baldwin said.

Baldwin’s business has been closed for going on seven months. More than 12’’ of flood water filled his building after a temporary Hesco Barrier gave way during a record-setting flood in April and now, with River Drive closed again, traffic going by his soon-to-be reopened business has to find a detour.

"It is crazy,” he said. “I did not expect to show up on another Monday morning and see the roads closed and water on the streets."

Baldwin is over the flooding and hoping for some dry weather as crews work to get the brewery back up and running.

“I mean I love the river and the view but this is just too much,” Baldwin said.

Since the barrier breach and the closure of Front Street, Baldwin has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue. He is hoping to reopen in the next couple of weeks, and hopes the flooded roadways will be drive before that happens.

"We just hope when we do open people will be able to get here, find a place to park and enjoy it.,” he said.

Davenport leaders say they expect the river to start dropping Tuesday, but if it hits 18’’ the Hesco Barriers will go back up.

The Mississippi River has been at or above flood stage for more than 100 days this year.

