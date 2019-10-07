Fall harvest 'significantly' behind schedule because of spring flooding and fall rain

First it was spring flooding. Now, fall rainfall has delayed farmers from getting into the fields for harvest and with more rain on the way, things could get worse.

"In my career of working full time this year has been really unusual,” Eldridge farmer Hans Schnekloth sad.

Many farmers are two to six weeks behind schedule. At Schnekloth’s farm, he is about three weeks behind, having just been able to get into the field last week. They’ve been dodging the rain to get the crops harvested.

"It has been just dry enough to get back into the field so we have been harvesting corn,” Schnekloth said. “You can get away with harvesting corn in wetter conditions."

Schnekloth said record-breaking spring flooding delayed planting and now, recent rain pushed back his harvest. He said he is normally in the field by mid-September.

"It has been a couple days on, couple days off. Seems like we have had the weekends off so that is good,” he said.

Schnekloth’s crews are gaining ground in the field filling up the trucks. He said yields aren’t as bad as he thought they might be.

"The yields have been better than I expected, not as good as the last two years, but better than I was expecting."

He said he is averaging 65 bushels per acre on soybeans. Typically, he gets somewhere in the upper 70’s. For corn, he is averaging 220 bushels per acre. Usually he gets about 240 bushels.

Iowa State University extension crop specialist Virgil Schmitt said many farmers across Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois are experiencing similar situations. Schmitt said farmers are two to six weeks behind schedule and if things don’t dry out, the delay could be even longer and in some cases, some farmers may not be able to get into the field at all.

