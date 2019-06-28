Fallen Deputy Chisum's family releases statement; announces memorial service

Those wishing to pay respects to fallen Deputy Troy Chisum, his family and his friends, can do so Friday night at the Canton Varsity Softball Diamond.

"Please join the family tonight (Friday) for the Memorial Service at the Canton Varsity Softball diamond at 6:45 p.m. prior to the 7 p.m. game," the family statement read through a post by the Illinois State Police. "Join us as we watch his youngest daughter and her team play a softball game in his honor."

The family of Deputy Chisum released a statement thanking law enforcement and the community for all their love and support through this time. You can read that statement in full below.

"The Family of Deputy Troy Chisum mourns the loss of their husband, father, son and friend. We could never begin to thank law enforcement or the thousands from our community who have reached out to us to express their love and support.

To the public, he became a hero on June 25th, when he was killed in the line of duty. To us he has always been a hero.

There are no words to describe what was taken from us. Married at 19 and loved more now than he was then. Our world will never be the same. His girls are strong and will get through this due to the strength, courage and love he instilled in us. He was the very best part of us. There is no better honor than to call him our husband and father. He is the greatest man we will ever known."