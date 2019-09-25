Fallen Illinois State trooper's high school volleyball uniform retired

One of the most memorable volleyball stars in Warren High School history will have her memory live on high above the rafters of that schools gym forever more.

Brooke Jones-Story was a standout Warrior volleyball player up until graduation in 2003, earning a scholarship to play at UW-Parkside in Kenosha.

Jones-Story was not just a hero on the court, but she was also a hero in life; becoming an Illinois State Police Trooper until her tragic death while conducting a routine traffic stop in Stephenson County in March.

In between Warren's j-v and varsity match with Lena-Winslow Tuesday night, the school held a ceremony retiring Jones-Story's number three jersey.

"You know the animal rescue, it's like no one left behind. not even the animals " said Jones-Story's former high school volleyball teammate Tiffany Nieman. "That was just her personality. And to see how that is played out for her in adulthood, we knew that as her teammates on the court every day. She brought her best. she worked hard. She never complained and those are things I will always remember and carry with me."