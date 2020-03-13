False news and how to make sure what you’re seeing is legitimate

There is a lot of misinformation related to COVID-19 making its way around social media and other avenues these days.

Unfortunately, some people believe it is either funny or have another agenda to misrepresent the facts.

In fact, on Thursday we were made aware of a fake headline that made it appear that we, KWQC-TV6, were reporting false information.

If you see an image or screenshot that is not connected to a webpage, be wary of the information you are reading.

These days, it’s very easy for anyone to copy our logo and a screenshot from our news app or website and make a false report look legitimate.

Here at TV6, we are working hard to make sure you have the information you need to stay safe and understand all there is to know about this pandemic.

We want to give you the resources you need to be able to accurately research and stay informed of important news and updated related to this pandemic.

Thank you for trusting KWQC TV6 News!

