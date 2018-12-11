Families with Bettendorf and Davenport school districts head to the polls

Families within the Bettendorf and Davenport School Districts are heading to the polls Tuesday.

People within the Bettendorf School District have the change to vote on a $30-million general obligation bond referendum to improve school environments and educational opportunities. That vote is on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Should the referendum pass, you can expect to see big improvements within Bettendorf Elementary, middle and high schools within the years to come.

These improvements, more secure front entrances, playground upgrades, pool renovations, science and STEM labs, music rooms, athletic track and field additions and all-around environmental upgrades.

The maximum increase you would see on property taxes is $76 a year, but right now projections are showing they should be able to stay flat or raise very slightly over the 5-year planning period.

In order to pass this requires the approval of 60% district votes.

Those within the Davenport School District will be voting on the renewal of the current physical plant and equipment levy, otherwise known as PPEL. It will expire this upcoming June and the district is hoping to increase it slightly.

Without renewal, the majority of PPEL funds will be gone leaving investment for only emergency and safety measures rather than upgrades and renovations.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For Davenport School District Election:

- VC1 - Blue Grass Public Safety Building - 606 W Mayne Street in Blue Grass

- VC2 - St. Mark's Lutheran Church - 2363 West 3rd Street in Davenport

- VC3 - THird Missionary Baptist Church - 222 West 14th Street in Davenport

- VC4 - 4H Building - M.V. Fairgrounds - 2815 West Locust Street in Davenport

- VC5 - Prince of Peace Lutheran Church - 415 West 53rd Street in Davenport

- VC6 - Duck Creek Park Lodge - 3300 East Locust Street in Davenport

- VC7 - Davenport Fairmount Library - 3000 North Fairmount Street in Davenport

- VC8 - Unitarian Church - 3707 Eastern Avenue in Davenport

For Bettendorf School District Election:

- VC1 - Waterfront Convention Center - 2021 State Street in Bettendorf

- VC2 - St. John Vianney Church - 4907 18th Street in Bettendorf

