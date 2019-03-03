Family: Former Hawkeye was hit by car during fatal crash near Dallas

The family of former Hawkeye, Damon Bullock, said 25-year-old was hit by a car, early Sunday morning.

Roscoe Handy said his son had been in a car crash just outside of the family's home in Duncanville, Texas around 3:00 a.m. That's about 15 miles south of downtown Dallas.

Handy said Bullock hit a light pole in the median, causing all street lights nearby to disconnect. Handy said his son parked the car on side of the road and wandered back into the street. Handy said Bullock was hit by a commuter's vehicle headed to work.

Handy said the commuter stopped, called 911 and stayed with Bullock until first responders arrived.

"We appreciate everyone in Iowa who's shown so much love and support," said Handy. "We miss our hero."

Bullock played with the Hawks from 2011-14, He finished with 1,074 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 35 games.