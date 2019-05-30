Family Dollar to begin selling alcohol

Around 1,000 Family Dollar stores will offer alcoholic beverages in an effort to turn around the struggling chain, according to a USA Today report.

Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree, which owns Family Dollar, announced the plans Thursday but did not say which locations are included.

The company recently announced plans to close up to 390 Family Dollar stores this year.

At least 1,000 Family Dollar locations will be renovated to include expanded party goods, and certain Dollar Tree-branded merchandise.

Some 200 locations are being rebranded as Dollar Tree stores.

Dollar Tree has stores in the Quad Cities located in Davenport, and in Illinois in Rock Island and Moline.