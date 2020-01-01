Family: Man stabbed in Hanukkah attack may have brain damage

The family of a man wounded in the Hanukkah stabbings north of New York City says he may have permanent brain damage and be partially paralyzed for the rest of his life.

The family of 71-year-old Josef Neumann released a statement and a graphic photograph Wednesday showing the severe head injuries he received in Saturday’s attack at a rabbi’s home in Monsey.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he has directed the state police to increase patrols in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods around New York.

The mayor of New York City announced a similar heightened police presence in the city last week.

