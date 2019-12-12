Family Resource therapist helps Scott County inmates open up about their trauma

Coloring is not just for children. It’s also being used here in the Quad Cities to help adults in the Scott County Jail who are dealing with trauma.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words and if images could speak for themselves.

They would show what is really in the hearts of each and every one of the women inside of the Scott County Jail.

“I colored this picture for my mom, she's my best friend, and my support system,” 26-year-old Taylor Horsley said.

Art pieces that are filled with meaning that is often hard to put into words. For 26-year-old Taylor Horsley, coloring helps pass time as she processes her trauma while waiting for her sentence to end.

“I’ve been coming to jail unfortunately since I was 22, and I am a recovering drug addict,” Horsley said.

The Rape and Sexual Assault survivors’ group has opened her heart. The Scott County jail started the program in 2006, in collaboration with Family Resources. Kelly McReynolds came on board in 2014, she is a sexual abuse therapist at Family Resources. She is also a licensed mental health therapist in Iowa and Illinois.

“For many incarnated individuals that have experienced complex trauma and concurring addictions. This is the first time that they have been offered therapy services,” Kelly McReynolds, Family Resources Sexual Abuse Therapist said.

Therapy services that focus on changing people's thinking, so, in turn, they will change their behavior.

“So that they do not enter corrections again because they are receiving the assistance that they needed. That they didn't receive when they were growing up,” Jennifer Rice, Scott County Jail Program Coordinator said.

Horsley says she hopes to pass along the help she's received.

“I want to go back to school and pursue a degree in art and psychology and help other addicts,” she said.

Because whether you're in prison or not. We all could use a helping hand.

“Society looks at incarnated people as if they are criminals and I don't see them as criminals. I see them as humans that deserve help like everyone else does, McReynolds said.

McReynolds offers both group and individual therapy. Jail officials say inmates get to continue the therapy sessions for free even after they have finished their sentences. Statistics show 90 percent of women and 50 percent of men who've been incarnated have been sexually assaulted or abused in the past.

