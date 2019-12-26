Family Resources in Davenport in need of donations this holiday season

Family Resources in Davenport is in need of several donated items this holiday season.

Officials at Family Resources say the most needed item this time of year is blankets for their shelter. They are holding a Blanket Drive at three locations:

- Summit Training Center in Bettendorf

- RE/MAX River Cities in Davenport

- Spensley Insurance and Investments in Moline

They are also always in need of of the following items:

- All kitchen and bath items

Most needed: brooms, dustpans, mops, utensils and paper products, sponges

- All cleaning supplies

Most needed: Clorox wipes, Lysol spray, floor cleaner, bathroom cleaner, hand and dish soaps

- Bed and bath linens

Most needed: Blankets

- Baby and toddler supplies

Most needed: Bottles, pacifiers, bibs and bathing items, diapers (sizes 4,5,6), pull-ups, wipes, lotions, shampoo/body wash, toothpaste

- Toiletries

Most needed: Hair care products (especially ethnic), razors, tampons, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, loon and body wash

- Small home items

Most needed: Trashcans,laundry baskets, alarm clocks, toasters, blenders, microwaves, can openers, coffee makers, dishes, pots and pans

- Over the counter medicines

Most needed: Tums, Tylenol, Advil, cough syrup, First Aid items

The center takes donations at any time at 2800 Eastern Avenue Davenport, IA 52803 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.