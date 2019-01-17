Family and friends of Tyler Smith offering $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest or conviction. Galesburg police say no foul play is suspected and that the 23-year-old died of drowning in three inches of water. The family says they were left with many unanswered questions.

Smith was found unresponsive the evening of September 15th, 2018 in Cedar Fork. If you saw Tyler Smith on September 14th or 15th or know anything, please contact crime stoppers at 309-762-9500 or send a message via the crime stoppers app.