Family displaced after structure fire in Davenport

A family has been displaced after a structure fire in Davenport Wednesday night.

It happened just after 9:00 p.m. on North Pine Street off of 54th Street.

The Davenport Fire Department says the fire started in the upstairs bedroom of the townhouse. They say a woman and her children were able to get out safely and crews were able to put out the fire. The townhouse next door was not damaged and neighbors returned inside.

The woman and her children have been displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.