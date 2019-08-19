Family, friends remember Rock Island murder victim as man "you wanted to be friends with"

A family is devastated and a neighborhood rattled after a father, son and brother was shot to death in his front yard.

Murder victim Michael McGee (Family Provided Photo)

Rock Island Police say Michael McGee, 45, was found Sunday afternoon in the yard near 7th Avenue and 7th Street. The shots rang out around 3:40. His death has rattled the tight-knit neighborhood.

“[He] looked out for and protected everyone,” neighbor Tee LeShoure said when TV6 anchor and reporter Chris Carter was in the neighborhood Monday. LaShoure has lived across McGee and his mother for 15 years and called McGee the guy “you wanted to be friends with.”

“He would mow your lawn, fix cars, and watch your kids,” LaShoure told Carter, remembering Mike. “He was an old school, genuine dude. He would help anybody.”

In phone conversations with Carter, McGee’s mother and step-son said McGee would have turned 46 on Tuesday and he had just met his grandchildren hours before the shooting.

Police have not said if McGee was targeted or shot at random. His death leaves a void in the neighborhood.

“Mike was a good guy,” LaShoure said. “He rode his bike, walked every day, took care of his mom and he looked out for people on this entire block.”

McGee’s step-son told TV6 McGee helped him turn his life around and he called McGee “dad” from the moment they met.

Neighbors and McGee’s family say McGee was involved in the community and his legacy will live on through those he touched.

Rock Island Police have not said if they have any suspects and call the case an “active investigation”. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Rock Island Police or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

