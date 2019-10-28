Family, friends gather to remember Clinton man killed in hit and run

Family and friends gathered in Clinton on Saturday as they remember a man killed in a hit and run in August.

42-year-old Emiliano Barrios was killed after being hit while crossing the street in August.

His family organized a benefit to help with funeral expenses. Barrios’ oldest sister said while the support from the community has helped them in the healing process, it’s still hard to move forward.

"You'll think you're fine and all of a sudden you hear a song, a show will come on. Somebody will say something. And it triggers it right away. It's been rough, but we're getting through," Barb Wruck said.

As rain fell outside Time Out Bar in Clinton, the room was filled with people remembering Barrios.

"He'd probably look around and one of the first things he'd say is dear god. That was one of his phrases. He would love it. He loved family. He loved family gatherings. I think he would have really enjoyed this if he could have been here,” Wruck said.

Though his sister said Barrios didn’t have much, he was always ready to give what he could to others.

“He was always there for people. And that's one of the big things I want people to remember. How much he wanted to be there for everyone when they needed him," she said.

Despite not having children of his own, family was a priority for him.

"He was a great uncle. And if he liked you and you had little ones, he would do things with them all the time. Take them to parks. Babysit them. He was great," Wruck said.

Two people are in police custody in connection to the hit and run. Wruck hopes this can bring her brother some justice.

"We were so thankful and so glad. I was at work when I found out. It's a relief. And hopefully it's going to bring our brother some justice."