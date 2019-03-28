Family mourns Milan woman killed by stolen vehicle

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Milan woman who police say was killed when a stolen vehicle crashed into her Wednesday night.

Tammy Loos, 51, was in a Ford Escape when police say the stolen vehicle crashed into her on John Deere Road in Moline, Illinois at around 6:11 p.m.

Three suspects have been charged in the case.

Loos worked for Genesis Health System in Davenport, Iowa as an operating room patient care technician, and prior to that operated an in-home daycare, family members tell KWQC.

Nurse Laura Hartman, one of Loos’ coworkers at Genesis, commented on Facebook that Loos was “a wonderful, kind-hearted woman” and coworkers are “sure going to miss seeing [Loos’] smiling face at work.”

Daughter-in-law Amber Renard said Loos leaves behind three adult children and “was also a second mother to all of her daycare kids.”

Renard said Loos was also a foster mother who loved the St. Louis Cardinals.

“My heart hurts beyond words,” Renard commented on Facebook.

“Please continue to pray for my family.”