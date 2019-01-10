Family of Adam Cain ask for prayers for their son

The family of injured Clinton firefighter Adam Cain are asking for the community's prayers.

Here is the latest update from Adam's father Kevin Cain:

“The first release on Adams condition may have led everyone to believe that he was about to walk out the door in the next few days. That could not be farther from the truth. Yes he was off the ventilator for 12hrs. However, the type injuries he has to his lungs do not "blossom" until 2-3 days post injury. The lining of the lungs swell and weep fluids much like external injuries. They will be in this condition for multiple weeks. With that comes time when Adam is in his most critical condition and has to fight the hardest. Even the family visiting him can stress him. The doctors are doing everything they can to try and help him. He has times of good rest, times of restlessness, and times of hard struggles that are very scary. I do not have enough space to give all details but I wanted to give you a general understanding of his status. He is literally fighting for his life now. Lynn, Matt, and I are doing our best to function. Unless you have traveled this journey there is no way you would understand. The reason I am reaching out and sharing is because Adam needs help. I am begging each and every one of you to continue to pray, share what I have shared with you to everyone you know about Adam and ask they continue to pray also. My son needs them”