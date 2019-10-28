Family of Moline murder victims hope record setting Crime Stoppers reward brings justice

Nearly one year after the murder of Corey Harrell, Jr., his family hopes the largest reward offered in Crime Stoppers history will bring justice.

"We are just asking for help,” The Rev. Tyson Park, Harrell’s cousin said. “We are not asking for street justice. We want justice through the law."

The young father was gunned down Halloween morning, nearly one year ago. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities put up new billboards announcing a $20,000 reward. The majority of the reward, $17,500, came from the public. The increase has Harrell’s family hopeful justice will be served.

“It has been really hard,” Harrell’s Grandmother, Christine Griffin, said. “There has not been a day that has not been difficult for us.”

Several detectives have worked on the case since it happened on October 31, 2018. They have followed up on several leads, but none of them have resulted in an arrest.

"Our work on the murder of Corey Harrell, Jr. is not done,” Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said. “To date, the perpetrator have not been to justice and that is not acceptable. "We will not stop investigating this case until those who are responsible, those who are still out on the street, and took Corey's life are captured and held responsible."

The relentless efforts by detective is comfort for Harrell’s family. They said his now 16-month-old son is the glue that holds the family together. They are praying someone who knows something will come forward.

"I don't believe in this snitching,” Parks said. “It is called justice and it is putting yourself in someone else's shoes because this could have easily have been anyone."

Police have not said how many leads they have followed up but did say they are prepared to follow up on hundreds more.

The $20,000 reward is only good for 60 days and will expire on November 27. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

