Family of woman killed in stolen car crash in Moline gives back

The family of an area woman who was killed in a stolen car crash earlier this year in Moline is giving back.

The family of an area woman who was killed in a stolen car crash in Moline presented a check to a children's hospital in Iowa City on Friday. (KWQC/Family of Tammy Loos)

Tammy Loos' daughter posted a series of photos on Facebook Friday.

She says the community came together over Mother's Day and raised $12,000 for the Tammy Loos Memorial Fund for the children's hospital in Iowa City.

On Friday, they toured the hospital and presented the check.