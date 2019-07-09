Family okay after early morning fire in East Moline

A family is okay after a morning fire in East Moline early Tuesday morning. They were called to the 100 block of 179th Street North early Tuesday.

Officials with the Carbon Cliff-Barstow Fire District posted to Facebook Tuesday morning saying they responded to a barn fire in rural East Moline just before 1:15 a.m.

The family tells TV6 they woke up to a loud boom, which was a tire of a skid loader exploding from the flames. The family says the barn was engulfed and they were able to get all of the calves outside safely.

The family and officials both say no injuries were reported.

The family tells TV6 a neighboring dairy farm is housing the calves as they have nowhere to stay at this time.

The Carbon Cliff-Barstow District thanks Silvis Fire, Hampton Fire, Colona Fire, Port Byron Fire, Hillsdale Fire, East Moline Fire, Moline 2nd Alarmers, American Red Cross, Genesis Ambulance and Coal Valley Fire for helping assist.