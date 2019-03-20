Family, pets okay after unattended food starts smoking in Davenport home

Fire officials were on the scene for a report of a fire Wednesday morning in Davenport. Officials were called to the 3700 block of Keota Avenue in Davenport after receiving reports that the house was on fire.

Fire officials tell TV6 that there was food in the oven that the residents had forgotten about, this caused heavy smoke throughout the kitchen.

Officials say while there was no fire, the pets and the residents were able to get out safely while crews worked to get the smoke out.