Family releases statement following storm-related death in Adair County

On Wednesday officials announced a woman had died after a possible tornado touched down in Adair County, Iowa.

Officials with the Adair County Sheriff's Office sent TV6 the statement that the family had released following the death of 74-year-old Linda Lee Brownlee.

The sheriff's office released information following the death saying they were called just before 2 a.m. for a report of an injury and possible death. Officials say this may have been a result of an unconfirmed tornado at a residence located in the 1000 block of Elk Avenue in Adair County.

First responders including the Adair Fire Department, Adair Rescue and the Adair County Ambulance were called. Upon arrival, officials located 78-year-old Harold Brownlee, who had serious injuries during the event. Officials then located the body of Linda.

In addition to the Brownlee residence, there were at least two others residences and outbuildings at other locations that officials say were damaged.

The National Weather Service is expected to arrive after daylight and begin their assessment. The family says the condition of Harold is critical but stable.

Read the family's statement below.

"We greatly appreciate the thoughts and prayers from our friends and the community at this difficult time. We would like to thank the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, first responders, EMS and MercyOne Des Moines Air Ambulance for their quick response to provide care.

At this time we request privacy, as we focus our energy on our father’s recovery and the remembrance of our step-mother."

