Family surprises 95-year-old Milan woman with birthday parade

A 95-year-old Milan woman’s family threw her a birthday surprise to make sure she was not celebrating alone.

Shirley Boetje, 95, received a birthday celebration from her family outside her house. (KWQC)

Shirley Boetje’s family put on a birthday parade in her honor.

Shirley smiled as she waved to her family, friends and neighbors. Many people stopped by to celebrate her birthday all while social distancing.

Shirley’s family decorated her yard and passed out party favors, like koozies with her picture on it.

Her daughters told TV6 Shirley’s key tip to staying young is enjoying a beer almost every day.