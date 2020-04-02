Family surprises Moline teen for her 16th birthday while social distancing

Family and friends of a Moline teen didn't let COVID-19 ruin her birthday.

Family and friends of a Moline teen didn't let COVID-19 ruin her birthday. Briley Neff is celebrating her 16th birthday, but she wasn't able to have a party or even hang out with friends of social distancing. (KWQC)

Briley Neff is celebrating her 16th birthday, but she wasn't able to have a party or even hang out with friends due to social distancing.

She couldn't even go and get her driver's license.

So family members surprised her with a drive-by celebration.

Her family decorated the yard in a sweet 16 theme and many of them paraded past her home.

Her dad tells TV6 it made her big day really special. Happy birthday Briley!

How are you and your family social distancing? Send us your photos and videos through our news app or at this link.